Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pakistan: Policeman escorting polio workers shot dead in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

A policeman escorting a team of polio health care workers was shot dead by "unidentified gunmen" in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's (KP) Karak district on Tuesday, Dawn reported citing authorities.

ANI | Karak (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) | Updated: 12-01-2021 16:31 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 16:31 IST
Pakistan: Policeman escorting polio workers shot dead in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Pakistan flag. Image Credit: ANI

A policeman escorting a team of polio health care workers was shot dead by "unidentified gunmen" in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's (KP) Karak district on Tuesday, Dawn reported citing authorities. The officer was providing security to a team of polio workers, who remain unharmed.

Karak's District Police Officer (DPO) Irfanullah, while confirming the incident, said that a search operation had been launched in the area to catch the culprits. He added that the polio vaccination drive -- which began across the country on Monday -- had not been halted after the incident. KP Inspector General of Police Sanaullah Abbasi also took notice of the incident and said that the official's killers will be caught soon.

He further said that security was being provided to polio workers and added: "The killing of police [official] is proof that security is being provided." A five-day polio vaccination campaign started on Monday in Pakistan. Under this, the government has planned to vaccinate 40 million children under the age of 5 across the country.

Pakistan and Afghanistan are the two countries in the world where polio is endemic. Last year, Nigeria was declared free of the wild poliovirus. Polio eradication drive in Pakistan remains a challenge for the country's government as terrorists continue to attack health care workers and security persons who accompanied them.

Terrorists consider anti-polio vaccines as a Western conspiracy to sterilise Muslims. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

Microsoft, Alphabet's Verily partner to accelerate new innovations in biomedicine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Sri Lanka Opposition legislator jailed for contempt of court

An Opposition parliamentarian in Sri Lanka was on Tuesday sentenced to four years of rigorous imprisonment for making derogatory comments against the judiciary in 2017. Ranjan Ramanayake, a legislator with the main opposition alliance, Sama...

Industrial production contracts 1.9 pc in November: Govt data.

Industrial production contracts 1.9 pc in November Govt data....

France pushes EU Commission on winemaker support fund after U.S. tariffs

France urged the European Commission on Tuesday to quickly answer its request to compensate French winemakers for U.S. trade tariffs as Washington added new levies on the sector. The U.S. government said on Monday it would begin collecting ...

No overall shortage of oxygen in hospitals for COVID-19 patients, UK health minister says

There is no national shortage of oxygen to treat COVID-19 patients, British health minister Matt Hancock said on Tuesday, but some patients had to go different hospitals when local capacity has been used up.The limitation is not the supply ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021