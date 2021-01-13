Left Menu
Thousands of armed pro-Trump 'patriots' plotting to surround Capitol, says US lawmaker

A week after the violence in US Capitol, a member of the Congress has said that thousands of armed pro-Donald Trump supporters are plotting to surround the Capitol ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's swearing-in ceremony.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 13-01-2021 08:59 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 08:59 IST
US Capitol (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

A week after the violence in US Capitol, a member of the Congress has said that thousands of armed pro-Donald Trump supporters are plotting to surround the Capitol ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's swearing-in ceremony. "They were talking about 4,000 armed 'patriots' to surround the Capitol and prevent any Democrat from going in," Republican Conor Lamb, a Pennsylvania Democrat, told CNN's Alisyn Camerota on "New Day."

He further said, "They have published rules of engagement, meaning when you shoot and when you don't. So this is an organized group that has a plan. They are committed to doing what they're doing because I think in their minds, you know, they are patriots and they're talking about 1776 and so this is now a contest of wills." "We are not negotiating with or reasoning with these people. They have to be prosecuted. They have to be stopped. And unfortunately, that includes the President, which is why he needs to be impeached and removed from office," he added.

Earlier, CNN had quoted an internal bulletin by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) as stating that information has been received indicating "armed protests" being planned at all 50 state capitols and the US Capitol in Washington, DC. "Armed protests are being planned at all 50 state capitols from 16 January through at least 20 January, and at the US Capitol from 17 January through 20 January," the FBI bulletin stated.

It further said, "On 8 January, the FBI received information on an identified group calling for others to join them in 'storming' state, local and federal government courthouses and administrative buildings in the event POTUS is removed as President prior to Inauguration Day. This identified group is also planning to 'storm' government offices including in the District of Columbia and in every state, regardless of whether the states certified electoral votes for Biden or Trump, on January 20." Following this, Trump declared a state of emergency in Washington DC ahead of Biden's inauguration on January 20.

"President Donald J Trump declared that an emergency exists in the District of Columbia and ordered Federal assistance to supplement the District's response efforts due to the emergency conditions resulting from the 59th Presidential Inauguration from January 11 to January 24, 2021," a release from the White House read. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

