FBI opens over 170 cases after Capitol violence, over 70 charged

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has charged over 70 people and opened more than 170 case files since violence erupted in the US Capitol on January 6, officials said on Tuesday (local time).

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 13-01-2021 09:01 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 09:01 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has charged over 70 people and opened more than 170 case files since violence erupted in the US Capitol on January 6, officials said on Tuesday (local time). Michael Sherwin, Acting Attorney for DC addressing a press briefing said: "As we sit here now literally days after this event happened, we have already opened more than 170 subject files meaning these individuals have been identified as potential persons that committed crime on the Capitol grounds inside and outside."

He further said, "Hour upon hour prosecutors in our office presented felony cases, significant felony cases, related to civil disorder, related to the possession of destructive devices, related to the possession of semi-automatic weapons that are illegal to possess in the District." He opined that the number of cases will "geometrically increase" and would soon grow "to the hundreds".

"We have already charged over 70 cases," he added.Steven D'Antuono, FBI official and in charge of the Washington Field Office, said that it was "just a tip of the iceberg". "FBI working with the US attorney offices across the country. We are looking at the significant felony cases tie to sedition and conspiracy", he said.

He further said that agents are processing more than 100 thousand pieces of digital media, but keep asking the public for more, Sputnik reported. On January 6, a group of Donald Trump's loyalists stormed the US Capitol building, clashing with police, damaging property, seizing the inauguration stage and occupying the rotunda.

The unrest took place after Trump urged his supporters to protest what he claims is a stolen presidential election. The outgoing President has since been blocked on all major social networks at least until after he is out of office. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

