India names Manish Chauhan as new envoy to Portugal
The Indian government has appointed a new Ambassador, Manish Chauhan, to Portugal.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2021 13:23 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 13:23 IST
The Indian government has appointed a new Ambassador, Manish Chauhan, to Portugal. The information was shared by Vikas Swarup, Secretary (West), Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in a tweet posted on Wednesday.
"Wishing a valued colleague the very best as he departs for his new assignment in Lisbon. It was a huge pleasure working with Manish Chauhan, JS (UNES) who is proceeding as Ambassador-designate to Portugal," he tweeted. A 1994 batch IFS (Indian Foreign Service), Manish Chauhan is at present Joint Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs, working with UNES (United Nations Economic & Social) Division under MEA.
He is expected to take up the assignment shortly. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
