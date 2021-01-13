Russia registers 22,850 more COVID-19 cases

Russia registered 22,850 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, down from 22,934 the day before, taking the tally to 3,471,053, the coronavirus response center said on Wednesday. "Over the past day, 22,850 coronavirus cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 3,082 cases (13.5 percent) that were detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the cumulative case count has now reached 3,471,053, with the rate of increase at 0.7 percent.

Moscow confirmed 4,320 new coronavirus cases over the given period, down from 5,001 the day before. The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 3,003 cases, up from 2,731 the day before, and the Moscow Region with 1,189 new cases, up from 1,083 the day before. The response center reported 566 coronavirus fatalities, up from 531 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 63,370.

Total recoveries count 2,854,088 after 28,658 people were discharged from hospitals over the past day, up from 24,755 the day before.

