Google pauses all political ads in wake of attack on US Capitol

Google suspended all political advertising after last week's attack on the US Capitol to avoid incitement of more violence, said the company's spokesperson on Wednesday.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 14-01-2021 15:32 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 15:32 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Google suspended all political advertising after last week's attack on the US Capitol to avoid incitement of more violence, said the company's spokesperson on Wednesday. "Given the events of the past week, we will expand our Sensitive Event policy enforcement to temporarily pause all political ads in addition to any ads referencing impeachment, the inauguration, or protests at the US Capitol," the spokesperson told Sputnik in a statement.

"We have long-standing policies blocking content that incites violence or promotes hate and we will be extremely vigilant about enforcing on any ads that cross this line," the spokesman added. The spokesperson also said Google "regularly pause ads over unpredictable, 'sensitive' events when ads can be used to exploit the event or amplify misleading information."

The search engine in a statement to advertisers said it was planning to keep the policy in place until at least January 21 -- a day after the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden, Sputnik reported further. Google's decision to pause all political advertising came two days after most American companies suspended all political donations in the aftermath of the attack on the Capitol. At least five people, including a policeman on duty and a female air force veteran who supported Trump, died in January 6 attack. Social media companies Twitter, Facebook and Google's YouTube have all suspended Trump from their platforms.

Earlier on Wednesday, the US House of Representatives impeached Trump for 'inciting an insurrection' at Capitol Hill. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi confirmed the impeachment making Trump the first US president to be impeached twice. Congress voted 232 to 197 on the single article of impeachment charging Trump with "incitement of insurrection". Trump now faces a trial in the Senate. According to Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, the trial is unlikely to be held before January 20, the inauguration of incoming president Joe Biden. (ANI)

