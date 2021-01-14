Indonesia reports 11,557 new COVID-19 cases, 295 deaths

Jakarta [Indonesia], January 14 (ANI/Xinhua): The confirmed COVID-19 cases in Indonesia increased by 11,557 in the past 24 hours to 869,600, with the death toll going up by 295 to 25,246, the Health Ministry said on Thursday. According to the ministry, 7,741 more patients were discharged from hospitals taking the total number of recoveries from the coronavirus epidemic to 711,205.

The coronavirus has spread to all the country's 34 provinces. Specifically, in the past 24 hours, Jakarta recorded 3,165 new cases, West Java 2,201, Central Java 1,497, East Java 981 and South Sulawesi 640. (ANI/Xinhua)

