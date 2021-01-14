Left Menu
47 lakh people repatriated under Vande Bharat Mission: MEA

47 lakh people have been repatriated under the Vande Bharat Mission, informed Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Anurag Srivastava on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2021 22:37 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 22:36 IST
Anurag Srivastava, Spokesperson of Ministry of External Affairs, speaking at the virtual weekly press briefing. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

47 lakh people have been repatriated under the Vande Bharat Mission, informed Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Anurag Srivastava on Thursday. Speaking at his weekly press briefing, Srivastava said: "Phase nine of this mission is presently operational since January 1 and till date, an estimated 1,12,000 people have been repatriated under this phase from 24 countries through 591 international flights."

As of January 13, 47 lakh people have been repatriated under the mission. The Vande Bharat Mission started in early May to evacuate Indians stranded abroad due to coronavirus-induced travel restrictions. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

