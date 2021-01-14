India expresses 'deep concern' over targeted killings of journalists, activists in Afghanistan, calls for immediate ceasefire

India on Thursday expressed 'deep concern' over the recent rise in the targeted killings of journalists and civil society activists in Afghanistan and called for the "immediate and comprehensive" ceasefire in the war-torn country. Replying to a query during a weekly briefing, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said that the attacks on journalists and civil society members are aimed at suppressing the freedom of expression and informed discussions on critical issues related to peace and governance, adding that such attacks should "immediately stop".

In recent months, a series of targeted armed attacks and bombings have killed many journalists and civil society members in Afghanistan. Since early November, such attacks have claimed the lives of former TOLO news presenter Yama Siawash, Radio Azadi reporter Elyas Daee, Enikass TV anchor Malalai Maiwand and Ariana News presenter Fardin Amini.

"We have seen reports in the past few weeks of attacks on journalists and civil society activists in Afghanistan. The targeted killing of journalists and civil society members aimed at suppressing the freedom of expression and informed discussion on critical issues related to peace and governance is of deep concern. These attacks are contrary to the spirit of the peace process and should immediately stop," he said. "People of Afghanistan long for a peaceful future and immediate and comprehensive ceasefire will lay the ground for a meaningful peace process to establish a peaceful, progressive, prosperous Afghanistan. India stands with the people of Afghanistan in their journey towards peace," he added.

The international press freedom group, Reporters Without Borders, has called Afghanistan one of the world's deadliest countries for journalists. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)