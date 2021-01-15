Mexico registers record 16,468 new COVID-19 cases

Left Menu
Mexico has registered 16,468 new COVID-19 cases within the past 24 hours marking the largest daily increase since the start of the outbreak, the national Ministry of Health said.

ANI | Mexico City | Updated: 15-01-2021 09:19 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 09:19 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Mexico City [Mexico], January 15 (ANI/Sputnik): Mexico has registered 16,468 new COVID-19 cases within the past 24 hours marking the largest daily increase since the start of the outbreak, the national Ministry of Health said. The total number of coronavirus cases has reached 1,588,369, the ministry said on late Thursday.

The death toll has risen by 999 to 137,916 people within the same period of time. The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 93 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 1.99 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Mexico comes fourth in terms of the deceased people, following the United States, Brazil and India. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

