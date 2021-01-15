Left Menu
Development News Edition

French think tank urges for united front with US to control semiconductor tech transfer to China

A French think tank on Thursday called for a united front with the US to control semiconductor technology transfers to China that could be used to advance weapons developed by the Chinese military, reported South China Morning Post (SCMP).

ANI | Paris | Updated: 15-01-2021 16:02 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 16:02 IST
French think tank urges for united front with US to control semiconductor tech transfer to China
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A French think tank on Thursday called for a united front with the US to control semiconductor technology transfers to China that could be used to advance weapons developed by the Chinese military, reported South China Morning Post (SCMP). "The military end-use of semiconductor technology is a serious issue from the perspective of peace in East Asia," said Institut Montaigne, a Paris-based public policy think tank, in a report.

"There should be a shared recognition among allied countries that maintaining a technology gap with China is in the interest of international security," said the report, which was written by Mathieu Duchatel, director of the Asia programme at Institut Montaigne. Che Pan, writing for SCMP, said that the report comes at a time when the EU is being forced to readjust its strategic position and look to the Asia Pacific for its future development.

The policy recommendations are emblematic of shared concerns among Western countries that semiconductor technologies could be harnessed to advance weapon systems as a more powerful China grows increasingly assertive in territorial disputes with neighbours, reported SCMP. The report's recommendations come at a crucial juncture when the EU is being forced to readjust its strategic position and look to the Asia Pacific for its future development, especially after US standing in the region has taken a hit over President Donald Trump's poor handling of the Covid-19 crisis and now a new impeachment trial for inciting riots at the US Capitol.

Europe should also strengthen screening of foreign investment in its tech sector and scale back education and research cooperation with China in the field of microelectronics, said Che Pan. If adopted, Duchatel said the report's policy recommendations would add to the difficulties facing the Chinese semiconductor sector amid a growing technology blockade from the west, reported SCMP.

Earlier, the US Commerce Department added about 60 Chinese companies, including chip maker SMIC and China's top drone maker DJI, to a blacklist of firms with alleged ties to the People's Liberation Army (PLA). Meanwhile, Mathieu Duchatel, the Report's author opined that it is still too early to predict whether the US grip on semiconductor tech transfer to China will be loosened under Joe Biden. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE alleges Siemens Energy used stolen trade secrets to rig contract bids

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

T-Mobile partners with Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Indian economy “weak”, credit growth bottoming out: Report

American brokerage BofA Securities on Friday said the Indian economy continues to be weak, pointing to activity indicators tracked by it.On the positive side, the brokerage said credit demand is bottoming out and the real lending rates adju...

Nord Stream 2 delays resuming pipeline construction - report

The Russia-led Nord Stream 2 consortium is not resuming work to complete the subsea gas pipeline to Germany just yet, daily Handelsblatt reported on Friday, citing a consortium spokesman, amid pressure from Washington to halt the project.A ...

Rugby-Sale Sharks appoint former captain Sanderson as new director of rugby

Sale Sharks have appointed former club captain Alex Sanderson as their Director of Rugby after reaching an agreement with Saracens to release him from his contract, the Premiership Rugby side said on Friday.Sanderson, 41, started his career...

Defence Minister unveils India's first indigenously developed driverless metro car

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh onFriday unveiled the countrys first indigenously developedDriverless Metro Car at the BEML manufacturing facility here.The Minister, who visited the facility, said he was proudof the good work the team of eng...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021