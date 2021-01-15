Myanmar records 2,926 COVID-19 deaths

Yangon [Myanmar], January 15 (ANI/Xinhua): Myanmar's COVID-19 death toll rose to 2,926 after 14 new deaths were reported, according to a release from the Health and Sports Ministry on Friday. Myanmar recorded 513 new COVID-19 infections in the past 24 hours, bringing the tally to 133,378, the release said.

A total of 116,610 patients have been discharged from hospitals as of Friday.The daily virus test positivity rate stands at 2.3 percent, remaining under 5 percent since Dec. 18. Over 2.09 million samples have been tested for COVID-19 since the first infection was detected in Myanmar on March 23 last year. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)