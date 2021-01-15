Left Menu
Development News Edition

India, Japan sign pact to enhance mutual cooperation in ICTs

India and Japan signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to enhance cooperation in the field of information and communication technologies on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2021 23:02 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 23:02 IST
India, Japan sign pact to enhance mutual cooperation in ICTs
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

India and Japan signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to enhance cooperation in the field of information and communication technologies on Friday. According to an official release, the MoU was signed by Union Minister for Communications, Electronics and IT Ravi Shankar Prasad and Japanese Minister for Internal Affairs and Communications Takeda Ryota during a video conference today.

India's Department of Telecom and Japan's Ministry of Communications will enhance mutual cooperation in the field of 5G technologies, telecom security, submarine optical fiber cable system to islands of India, spectrum management, smart cities, high altitude platform for broadband in unconnected areas, disaster management and public safety etc. It has been agreed that apart from Ministry-level cooperation, Government of India organization such as C-DOT and ITI Limited along with industry partners from Japan will also part of this cooperation, said the release.

Speaking on this occasion, Prasad highlighted the timely execution of connecting Andaman and Nicobar Islands with submarine optical fiber cable as a great example of cooperation between India and Japan. He further shared the rapid adoption of innovative digital technologies by India during the Covid-19 pandemic such as Aarogya Setu app, use of Aadhaar-Enabled Payment System for doorstep disbursement of cash by India Post, digital hearings in Courts of India and rapid growth of digital payments.

He also urged the Japanese electronics industry to invest in India and avail the benefits of the new technologies, while noting that India holds great potential for Japanese investors in the field of 5G and 5G based services, Internet of Things, digital health technologies etc. Meanwhile, Takeda expressed happiness on the signing of the pact and expressed the commitment of Japanese government towards mutual cooperation and investments in India. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Fitbit officially joins Google; acquisition to drive more competition in wearables

Google closes Fitbit deal as U.S., Australia probes continue

Google Ads Data Hub gets Media Rating Council accreditation

Google dedicates doodle to basketball inventor James Naismith

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

BJP's Mahesh Sharma to get vaccinated on Jan 16, among first MPs to get jabbed

Former Union minister and sitting Lok Sabha MP Mahesh Sharma on Friday said he would take the COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday, becoming one of the first parliamentarians to get jabbed for coronavirus in the country.Sharma, a trained MBBS docto...

Two RAS officers suspended on charges of corruption in Rajasthan

Two Rajasthan Administrative Services RAS were suspended by the state government on charges of corruption on Friday. As per an order of the Department of Personnel, the then Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Dausa, Pushkar Mittal, and the then S...

USTR says Vietnam's currency actions 'unreasonable' but holds off on tariffs

The Trump administration on Friday said Vietnams actions related to currency valuations are unreasonable and restrict U.S. commerce, but is not taking immediate action to impose punitive tariffs.Releasing the results of its Section 301 inve...

NDMC, EDMC mayors ask Delhi govt when will Rs 938 cr be released

A day after Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced Rs 938 cr for the municipal corporations of Delhi to pay salaries of their employees, two mayors on Friday asked when will the fund be released to the civic bodies.In a press ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021