Spain registers highest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases since March

Madrid [Spain], January 16 (ANI/Sputnik): Spain has confirmed 40,197 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, recording the highest single-day increase in infections since the outbreak of the pandemic in March 2020, the Ministry of Health said on Friday. The previous record was set earlier this week and amounted to 38,869. The update brings the country's total tally to 2,252,164, with about 160,000 new infections being recorded over the past week.

The death toll over the past week has grown by 828 to 53,314, the ministry added. As of now, some 20,000 COVID-19 patients are receiving treatment in hospitals, with nearly 3,000 of them being in intensive care units.

In a bid to curb the third wave of the pandemic, the authorities have introduced a high-alert regime in Spain. A curfew is in effect and movement between autonomous communities is restricted. (ANI/Sputnik)

