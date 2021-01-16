Left Menu
Development News Edition

Capitol rioters intended to 'capture and assassinate' elected officials, say Federal prosecutors

Federal prosecutors on Friday (local time) said that the rioters in the Capitol had intended "to capture and assassinate elected officials".

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 16-01-2021 09:07 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 09:07 IST
Capitol rioters intended to 'capture and assassinate' elected officials, say Federal prosecutors
Jacob Anthony Chansley, who also goes by the name "QAnon Shaman"asks Trump for pardon ahead of Capitol riot. (Photo source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Federal prosecutors on Friday (local time) said that the rioters in the Capitol had intended "to capture and assassinate elected officials". CNN quoted the government prosecutors as saying, "Strong evidence, including Chansley's own words and actions at the Capitol, supports that the intent of the Capitol rioters was to capture and assassinate elected officials in the United States government."

The opinion was stated in a memo seeking to keep Jacob Anthony Chansley, who had donned fur, horns and red, white and blue face paint, in detention. The allegations, written by Justice Department lawyers in Arizona, come as the government have begun describing in more alarming terms what transpired, CNN said.

Chansley, who also goes by the name "QAnon Shaman", had turned himself into the authorities after he traveled to the Washington, DC, at President Donald Trump's call for "patriots" to take a stand against the "rigged" presidential elections, The Hill reported. His lawyer had filed a plea for pardon stating that Chansley was not involved in the Capitol violence and surrendered peacefully.

Chansley is currently facing charges including "knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority" and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. Following the days of the riot, he said that he did not do anything wrong.

On January 6, a group of Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol to protest legislators confirming electoral slates from battleground US states they thought were invalid. Trump had made a speech among thousands of supporters reiterating his claim a massive voter fraud had robbed his election victory and encouraged supporters to maintain support to "stop the steal."

Five people died in the riot, including one police officer as well as one Air Force veteran and Trump supporter who was shot dead by police. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Fitbit officially joins Google; acquisition to drive more competition in wearables

Google closes Fitbit deal as U.S., Australia probes continue

Google Ads Data Hub gets Media Rating Council accreditation

U.S. Senate Republican asks tech firms to explain account, content removals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Maharashtra GST department arrests Vile Parle-based businessman for Rs 31 crore scam

Maharashtra Goods and Services Tax GST Department on Friday arrested a Vile Parle-based businessman for allegedly causing a revenue loss of Rs 31 crore to the state government by fraudulently claiming the input tax credit. As per a press st...

Rooney stops playing to take Derby manager job permanently

All-time record scorer for England and Manchester United. A haul of 16 trophies. Wayne Rooneys illustrious playing career is over.The former England and United captain has decided its time to focus on trying to replicate his successes as a ...

Flights, trains delayed as dense fog engulfs Delhi

Delhi on Saturday witnessed dense fog that resulted in the delay of 24 trains traveling in and around the national capital, and at least four flights tofrom the Indira Gandhi International airport have been delayed. At least one flight has ...

ISL 7: We lost two points against East Bengal, says Vicuna

Kerala Blasters head coach Kibu Vicuna is not pleased with his sides 1-1 draw against SC East Bengal at Tilak Maidan on Friday and said they lost two points in the Indian Super League ISL. Scott Nevilles stunning header in the dying minutes...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021