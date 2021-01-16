Mexico registers record 21,366 new COVID-19 cases

Mexico City [Mexico], January 16 (ANI/Sputnik): Mexico has registered 21,366 new COVID-19 cases within the past 24 hours marking the largest daily increase since the start of the outbreak, the national Ministry of Health said. The total number of coronavirus cases has reached 1,609,735, the ministry said on late Friday.

The death toll has risen by 1,106 to 139,022 people within the same period of time. The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 93.7 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 2 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Mexico comes fourth in terms of the deceased people, following the United States, Brazil and India. (ANI/Sputnik)

