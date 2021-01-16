Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rwanda's reports highest daily COVID-19 cases, at 257

The Rwandan Health Ministry on Friday reported 257 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the first single-day increase that surpasses 200 since March 2020.

ANI | Kigali | Updated: 16-01-2021 15:11 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 15:11 IST
Rwanda's reports highest daily COVID-19 cases, at 257
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Kigali [Rwanda], January 16 (ANI/Xinhua): The Rwandan Health Ministry on Friday reported 257 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the first single-day increase that surpasses 200 since March 2020. The new cases were reported in different parts of the country, while a majority of 159 cases were in the capital city Kigali, according to the ministry's daily updates.

Friday's new cases took the total tally across the country to 10,573 cases with 7,028 recoveries and 138 deaths. Earlier in the day, the Rwanda Biomedical Center said it launched random mass screening in Kigali and upcountry towns on Thursday to get the latest status on the prevalence of the virus in the country, following a recent surge which was attributed to laxity and complacency in observing COVID-19 preventive measures by officials.

The testing to conclude on Sunday targets over 4,000 people, mostly those living outside Kigali. Edson Rwagasore, Epidemic Surveillance Response Division manager at the Rwanda Biomedical Center, told local media in an interview that mass testing is necessary to help identify places with higher COVID-19 prevalence. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Fitbit officially joins Google; acquisition to drive more competition in wearables

U.S. Senate Republican asks tech firms to explain account, content removals

Google closes Fitbit deal as U.S., Australia probes continue

Google Ads Data Hub gets Media Rating Council accreditation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Uganda's Museveni heads for election win, rival alleges fraud

Long-time leader Yoweri Museveni was heading for a resounding win in Ugandas presidential election with nearly all votes counted on Saturday, although his main rival Bobi Wine alleged widespread fraud.With ballots from 91 of polling station...

Manish Tewari criticises vaccination drive, questions efficacy of vaccines

As the nationwide vaccination drive commenced on Saturday, Congress Member of Parliament Manish Tewari raised questions on the efficacy and safety of both COVID-19 vaccines approved for emergency use in the country. There are disturbing que...

After first jab, surgeon hails nation's efforts against virus

Kochi, Jan 16 PTI Receiving the first shot of COVID-19vaccine in this southern port city, renowned cardio-thoracicsurgeon Dr Jose Chacko Periyappuram on Saturday hailed thecountrys efforts to wipe out the novel coronavirus and saidhe felt c...

Mongolia's COVID-19 cases surpass 1,500

Ulan Bator Mongolia, January 16 ANIXinhua The total number of COVID-19 cases in Mongolia has increased to 1,512, the countrys National Center for Communicable Diseases NCCD said Saturday. A total of 21 more locally transmitted cases were re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021