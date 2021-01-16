Left Menu
Development News Edition

Capitol riot threatens to tarnish Trump administration's accomplishments: Azar

US Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Alex Azar in his departure letter to President Donald Trump said that the president's role in inciting last week's violent riot at the Capitol has threatened to 'tarnish' administration's accomplishments.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 16-01-2021 15:23 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 15:23 IST
Capitol riot threatens to tarnish Trump administration's accomplishments: Azar
US Secretary of Health Alex Azar (right) along with President Donald Trump (left). Image Credit: ANI

US Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Alex Azar in his departure letter to President Donald Trump said that the president's role in inciting last week's violent riot at the Capitol has threatened to 'tarnish' administration's accomplishments. According to The Hill, Azar sent the White House a letter announcing his departure from the administration on January 20, the day President-elect Joe Biden will be inaugurated. It is standard practice for government appointees to send a departure letter at the end of an administration.

Trump's evidence-challenged claims that the election was fraudulently stolen from him and the subsequent mob on the Capitol could "tarnish" the administration's achievements, said the secretary in the letter. "Unfortunately, the actions and rhetoric following the election, especially during the past week, threaten to tarnish these and other historic legacies of this Administration," Azar wrote in the letter as quoted by The Hill.

"The attacks on the Capitol were an assault on our democracy and on the tradition of peaceful transitions of power that the United States first brought to the world," Azar added. "I implore you to continue to condemn unequivocally any form of violence, to demand that no one attempt to disrupt the inaugural activities in Washington or elsewhere, and to continue to support unreservedly the peaceful and orderly transition of power on January 20, 2021," the health secretary said further.

Media reports suggested that Azar was resigning over the riots "effective immediately", but he is not and will continue to serve through the end of the Trump administration. "With the pandemic raging, the continued need to deliver vaccines and therapeutics to the American people, and the imperative of ensuring a smooth transition to the Biden Administration, I have determined that it is in the best interest of the people we serve to remain as Secretary until the end of the term," he wrote.

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos and Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao both submitted their resignations over the mayhem at Capitol Hill that led to the death of five people, and bipartisan lawmakers have cast blame for the chaos on Capitol Hill at Trump's feet. Trump -- sans evidence -- told supporters for weeks with disputed claims of widespread fraud in the presidential election and incited the mob last week before it descended on Capitol Hill.

The president told the raucous crowd "you have to show strength" and "if you don't fight like hell you're not going to have a country anymore." Trump created history on Wednesday when the House of Representatives -- the lower chamber in the US Congress -- impeached the President for the second time for "willfully inciting violence against the government".

Azar, however, did praise the Trump administration's response to the COVID-19 pandemic -- noting it rolled out "therapeutics and vaccines to the American public in record time". "Please allow me to conclude by thanking the more than 85,000 men and women at the Department of Health and Human Services," Azar wrote and added, "If I have left this Department that I love a better place than I found it, I shall count my tenure a success." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Fitbit officially joins Google; acquisition to drive more competition in wearables

U.S. Senate Republican asks tech firms to explain account, content removals

Google closes Fitbit deal as U.S., Australia probes continue

Google Ads Data Hub gets Media Rating Council accreditation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Uganda's Museveni heads for election win, rival alleges fraud

Long-time leader Yoweri Museveni was heading for a resounding win in Ugandas presidential election with nearly all votes counted on Saturday, although his main rival Bobi Wine alleged widespread fraud.With ballots from 91 of polling station...

Manish Tewari criticises vaccination drive, questions efficacy of vaccines

As the nationwide vaccination drive commenced on Saturday, Congress Member of Parliament Manish Tewari raised questions on the efficacy and safety of both COVID-19 vaccines approved for emergency use in the country. There are disturbing que...

After first jab, surgeon hails nation's efforts against virus

Kochi, Jan 16 PTI Receiving the first shot of COVID-19vaccine in this southern port city, renowned cardio-thoracicsurgeon Dr Jose Chacko Periyappuram on Saturday hailed thecountrys efforts to wipe out the novel coronavirus and saidhe felt c...

Mongolia's COVID-19 cases surpass 1,500

Ulan Bator Mongolia, January 16 ANIXinhua The total number of COVID-19 cases in Mongolia has increased to 1,512, the countrys National Center for Communicable Diseases NCCD said Saturday. A total of 21 more locally transmitted cases were re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021