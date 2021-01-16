Indonesia records highest daily increase of over 14,000 COVID-19 cases

Jakarta [Indonesia], January 16 (ANI/Xinhua): Indonesia recorded 14,224 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, the highest single-day rise since the outbreak of the virus, bringing the country's total cases to 896,642, the Health Ministry said. The ministry also reported 283 more fatalities, bringing the country's coronavirus death toll to 25,767.

Meanwhile, 8,662 more people were discharged from hospitals, taking the total number of recovered patients to 727,358. The virus has spread to all the country's 34 provinces. Specifically, within the past 24 hours, Jakarta recorded 3,536 new cases, West Java 3,460, Central Java 1,997, East Java 1,160, and South Sulawesi 659.

No more new positive cases were found in West Sulawesi province. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)