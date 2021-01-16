Afghanistan's COVID-19 caseload reaches 53,981

Kabul [Afghanistan], January 16 (ANI/Xinhua): Afghanistan's Ministry of Public Health on Saturday reported 46 new COVID-19 positive cases, totalling the number of patients infected with the disease to 53,981 in the country. A total of 1,341 tests were conducted over the past 24 hours and 46 were positive in 15 out of the country's 34 provinces, the public health ministry said in a statement released here.

Three patients died over the period, taking the death toll to 2,339 since the outbreak of the virus in February in Afghanistan, the statement added. A total of 31 patients recovered over the past 24 hours, the statement further said, without mentioning the number of recovered ones since February. (ANI/Xinhua)

