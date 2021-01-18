Left Menu
Development News Edition

Opponents of Nawaz Sharif have fallen into their own trap: Maryam slams Imran Khan over Broadsheet case

Lashing out at Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz said that opponents of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif have fallen into the same "trap" they had set for him.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 18-01-2021 08:53 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 08:53 IST
Opponents of Nawaz Sharif have fallen into their own trap: Maryam slams Imran Khan over Broadsheet case
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Vice President Maryam Nawaz. Image Credit: ANI

Lashing out at Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz said that opponents of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif have fallen into the same "trap" they had set for him. "The opponents wanted to trap the [former prime minister] Nawaz Sharif [in litigation], but they now face the Broadsheet case against themselves. These elements are so corrupt that they even sought money from the company," Maryam said after a meeting with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz at Lahore's Accountability Court on Sunday.

The Express Tribune further quoted PML-N Vice President as saying that all these cases will be abolished one day and her party will emerge victorious. "This is not accountability, this is revenge," she said while adding, "We will also win the by-polls."

Stating that Lahore has been turned "into a pile of garbage", she asserted that the Imran Khan-led government's actions in the Broadsheet charge sheet indicate "foul play", The Express Tribune reported. This comes days after Broadsheet LLC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Kaveh Moussavi had said that he had "voluntarily" identified the suspicious bank account in the UK having an account of USD 1 billion. He had also said that the Imran Khan government did not pay heed to the matter when he brought it to their notice. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Trump slams China's Huawei, halting shipments from Intel, others -sources

Brazil regulator to decide on emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil authorizes emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil clears emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines, shots begin

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-Australia push lead to 276 in fourth test decider

Australia stretched their lead to 276 runs in the fourth test decider against India in Brisbane on Monday before rain brought tea early with the hosts having reached 243 for seven. Tailender Pat Cummins was two not out, with Mitchell Starc ...

Parler's website is back online, but app still not in stores

The chief executive of social media platform Parler, popular with American right-wing users but which virtually vanished after the U.S. Capitol riot, posted a brief message on the companys website. Parlers app, however, remains offline.Hell...

China, Hong Kong stocks climb on upbeat GDP data

China and Hong Kong shares climbed on Monday, as investors cheered better-than-expected gross domestic product data GDP pointing to a solid recovery in the worlds second-largest economy. The CSI300 index rose 0.8 to 5,504.17 by the end of t...

NFL-Chargers appoint Rams defensive coordinator Staley as new head coach

The Los Angeles Chargers have named LA Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley as their new head coach, the National Football League team said on Sunday. The move comes after the Chargers ended Anthony Lynns four-year run as head coach fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021