Hope Americans will realise Trump was a 'failed experiment', says former Secy of Homeland Security

Former Secretary of Homeland Security Jeh Johnson on Sunday (local time) said that he hopes the US citizens will realise Donald Trump's presidency was a "failed experiment".

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 18-01-2021 08:54 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 08:54 IST
US President Donald Trump. Image Credit: ANI

Former Secretary of Homeland Security Jeh Johnson on Sunday (local time) said that he hopes the US citizens will realise Donald Trump's presidency was a "failed experiment". The Hill quoted Johnson as saying in CNN's "Fareed Zakaria GPS" that he thinks history will not remember the Trump presidency and "those who supported it kindly" even if the Senate decides not to convict Trump of inciting the Capitol riots earlier this month.

"Four years ago, we engaged in a very dangerous experiment by electing someone who was utterly unqualified for office, who had no moral or legal compass and frankly had impulses toward fascism and autocracy," Johnson said. "My hope is that as time passes Americans will realise this was a failed experiment and we should never try it again," he added.

Recounting the "consequences of last four years", he said: "There's a track record now in which Donald Trump and his presidency should be judged, so in our democracy, if Congress does not step up to this, the American public must do so." During the discussion, Johnson urged the social media to improve its policing of political content, as polls indicate a majority of Republicans falsely believe that President-elect Joe Biden was not legitimately elected to take office this week, The Hill said.

On January 6, a group of Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol to protest legislators confirming electoral slates from battleground US states they thought were invalid. Trump had made a speech among thousands of supporters reiterating his claim a massive voter fraud had robbed his election victory and encouraged supporters to maintain support to "stop the steal."

Five people died in the riot, including one police officer as well as one Air Force veteran and Trump supporter who was shot dead by police. Following the incident, a total of 10 Republicans broke ranks with the GOP to join their Democrat colleagues to vote in the impeachment resolution, in contrast to the year 2020, when not a single Republican voted for Trump's impeachment. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

