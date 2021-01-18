Russia registers 22,857 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Left Menu
Russia registered 22,857 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, down from 23,586 the day before, taking the tally to 3,591,066, the coronavirus response centre said on Monday.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 18-01-2021 14:32 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 14:21 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Russia registered 22,857 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, down from 23,586 the day before, taking the tally to 3,591,066, the coronavirus response centre said on Monday. "Over the past day, 22,857 coronavirus cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 2,504 cases (11 per cent) that were detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the centre said, adding that the cumulative case count has now reached 3,591,066 with the rate of increase falling to 0.6 per cent.

Moscow confirmed 3,679 new coronavirus cases over the given period, down from 4,012 the day before. The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 3,287 cases, down from 3,316 the day before, and the Moscow Region with 1,381 new cases, down from 1,426 the day before. The response centre reported 471 coronavirus fatalities, down from 481 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 66,037.

Total recoveries count 2,978,764 after 18,333 people were discharged from hospitals over the past day, down from 23,440 the day before. According to the national consumer health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, over 97 million tests to detect COVID-19 have been conducted in Russia since the beginning of the pandemic, and 617,328 suspected carriers remain under medical monitoring.

