Russia is not satisfied with Germany's response on Navalny case, says FM Lavrov

Russia is not satisfied with Germany's response to prosecutors' inquiry related to the alleged poisoning of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny and will probably file another request, foreign minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 18-01-2021 15:45 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 15:45 IST
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov . Image Credit: ANI

Moscow [Russia], January 18 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia is not satisfied with Germany's response to prosecutors' inquiry related to the alleged poisoning of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny and will probably file another request, foreign minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

On Sunday, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said that Germany's reply contained "nothing in substance."

"As for requests sent by the prosecutor general's office, this is their prerogative. I think that an additional request should certainly be filed, as our German colleagues should not have a feeling that they have already performed their duties. This was a non-committal reply, which is not worthy of an agency that should be in charge of legal aspects of the law enforcement issues," Lavrov said at a press conference. (ANI/Sputnik)

