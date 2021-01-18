Left Menu
Development News Edition

S Korea culled nearly 19 million poultry animals in 2 months over bird flu spread

A total of 18.8 million chickens and other poultry animals have been culled at farms across South Korea as part of measures to curb the spread of the highly pathogenic H5N8 bird flu, the South Korean Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs said on Monday.

ANI | Seoul | Updated: 18-01-2021 18:05 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 18:05 IST
S Korea culled nearly 19 million poultry animals in 2 months over bird flu spread
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Seoul [South Korea], January 18 (ANI/Sputnik): A total of 18.8 million chickens and other poultry animals have been culled at farms across South Korea as part of measures to curb the spread of the highly pathogenic H5N8 bird flu, the South Korean Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs said on Monday. The Asian country reported the first case of the highly pathogenic H5N8 bird flu at a duck farm in the North Jeolla province in late November. Previously, the strain was detected only among wild birds. Outbreaks of the virus have since spread to farms across the entire country.

The country's warning level for avian flu has been raised to "serious danger." According to the country's law, poultry within a radius of three kilometers (1.9 miles) from farms exposed to the strain must be exterminated, with the farms suspending their operation. Apart from South Korea, outbreaks of bird flu have also been recently confirmed in some other countries across the world, including Japan, India, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, northern Germany and Belgium. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Trump slams China's Huawei, halting shipments from Intel, others -sources

Brazil regulator to decide on emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil clears emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines, shots begin

Brazil authorizes emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

UK's Johnson criticised over lack of COVID welfare commitment

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces widespread criticism on Monday over his refusal to commit to renewing a temporary benefit increase brought in last year to help those on low incomes through the COVID-19 pandemic. Johnson has order...

Brazil speakership candidate vows to be fiscal conservative in pandemic

President Jair Bolsonaros candidate to become the next speaker of the lower chamber of Brazils Congress favors helping the most needy Brazilians hit by the coronavirus pandemic, but vows to keep the countrys budget deficit under control.In ...

SC to decide on distribution of money to Templeton unitholders after hearing objections to e-voting

The Supreme Court Monday said it would decide on distribution of money to Franklin Templeton unitholders after hearing the submissions objecting to the e-voting process for winding up the mutual funds six schemes.A bench headed by S A Nazee...

Semiconductors shortage to impact Ford's production in India

The global shortage of semiconductors will impact production of US auto major Fords plants in India in the coming months, even as the company advances a scheduled week-long shutdown to this week at its Chennai factory, according to a compan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021