Left Menu
Development News Edition

India, Japan sign Memorandum of Cooperation to help promote movement of skilled workers

India and Japan signed a Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) on Monday on "Basic Framework for Partnership" to help promote the movement of skilled workers from New Delhi to Tokyo.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-01-2021 21:06 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 21:06 IST
India, Japan sign Memorandum of Cooperation to help promote movement of skilled workers
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

India and Japan signed a Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) on Monday on "Basic Framework for Partnership" to help promote the movement of skilled workers from New Delhi to Tokyo. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that the MoC covers 14 categories of specified skills under which skilled workers from India who meet the skills requirement and Japanese language tests would be eligible for employment in Japan on a contractual basis.

"Harsh Vardhan Shringla, Foreign Secretary and Suzuki Satoshi, Ambassador of Japan to India, signed a Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) between the Government of India and Government of Japan on a Basic Framework for Partnership for Proper Operation of the System Pertaining to 'Specified Skilled Worker (SSW)' on 18 January 2021 in New Delhi," MEA said in a statement. "Japan would grant these workers the status of 'specified skilled worker'. It is also expected that Indian skilled workers who go to Japan under this MoC will acquire new skills while working in Japan. A Joint Working Group (JWG), comprising officials from both countries, will be constituted in the near future to work out operational details and smooth implementation of this programme," MEA said.

According to the statement, India and Japan have, in the last few years, strengthened their cooperation in the area of skills development. "In 2016, both countries signed the 'Manufacturing Skill Transfer Promotion Programme' agreement for the training 30,000 persons over 10 years with Japanese style manufacturing skills and practices through the establishment of the Japan-India Institutes for Manufacturing (JIM) and Japanese Endowed Courses (JEC) in colleges across India. As of date, 13 JIMs and 5 JECs are already operational. In 2017, both countries signed the 'Technical Intern Training Programme' agreement to enable Indian youth to avail of internships in Japan across diverse industry sectors, including manufacturing, healthcare, construction, textiles and agriculture," MEA added.

The MoC on Specified Skilled Workers marks a further step to augment India-Japan collaboration in the area of skill development. The signing ceremony was also attended by Praveen Kumar, Secretary, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and officials of the Embassy of Japan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Trump slams China's Huawei, halting shipments from Intel, others -sources

Brazil regulator to decide on emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil authorizes emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil clears emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines, shots begin

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

UK "very concerned" over running of British Virgin Islands - Raab

Britain is very concerned about governance in the British Virgin Islands, a British Overseas Territory, foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Monday, adding that there were concerns about its susceptibility to organised crime.The British Vi...

Disneyland Paris delays reopening to April 2 due to COVID-19

Disneyland Paris said on Monday it was postponing its reopening by almost two months, to April 1, due to the resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic.Due to the prevailing conditions in Europe, Disneyland Paris will not reopen on the 13th of Feb...

Canada OKs return of Boeing 737 Max aircraft

The Boeing 737 Max can return to Canadian airspace beginning Wednesday, officials said, concluding nearly two years of government review after the aircraft was involved in two deadly crashes that saw the planes grounded worldwide.Transport ...

Sports News Roundup: Knicks cruise in rout of Celtics; Davis Cup Finals to take place over 11 days and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Vanderbilts Fuller invited to attend Biden inaugurationVanderbilt Commodores Sarah Fuller, who in November became the first woman to play in a Power 5 conference American football game, s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021