Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bhutan to receive Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine from India, say PM Tshering

Bhutan Prime Minister Lotay Tshering on Monday announced that Thimphu is set to receive Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine from India to help the country fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

ANI | Thimphu | Updated: 18-01-2021 21:50 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 21:36 IST
Bhutan to receive Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine from India, say PM Tshering
Bhutan Prime Minister Lotay Tshering and Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Bhutan Prime Minister Lotay Tshering on Monday announced that Thimphu will receive Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine from India to help the country fight the COVID-19 pandemic. Noting the 'value of the old ties' between the two countries, Tshering said that New Delhi will provide coronavirus vaccines for free.

"If we have to buy the vaccines then we may to spend USD 6 million. His Majesty was informed by the GoI that they value the old ties with Bhutan and will help Bhutan. We have told GoI that we plan to vaccinate the whole eligible population in one go and they said they understand," PM Tshering was quoted by The Bhutanese. "GoI (Government of India) has announced that they will provide vaccines for free and if we have to procure vaccines then His Majesty has said he would even provide from his personal resources," he added.

As per the Bhutanese daily, Tshering also informed that Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck has commanded that all Bhutanese abroad to get vaccinated. "His Majesty has commanded that all Bhutanese abroad should be vaccinated too and if required then the embassies and missions will provide the resources if the vaccine has to be paid for," said Bhutan PM.

This comes after the Nepal Government approved the emergency use of the 'Covishield' vaccine last week, which is being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII). The Indian side assured that the "requirements of Nepal would be in priority consideration after the roll-out of vaccines", said the Nepal Embassy following the approval of the vaccine.

Last week, Nepal Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali had said that India is a frontrunner in starting vaccinating people against COVID-19 and this "has given us great hope." "Today as we wait for the availability of Covid-19 vaccines, India is one of the frontrunners. This has given us great hope. I take this opportunity to congratulate India and its innovative companies for success. Being next door, we believe we too will be availing these vaccines," Gyawali said in a speech during an event organised by the Indian Council of World Affairs at Sapru House here.

He also lauded India's achievements in infrastructure, industrialisation and decades of successful democratic practice. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Trump slams China's Huawei, halting shipments from Intel, others -sources

Brazil regulator to decide on emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil authorizes emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil clears emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines, shots begin

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

UK "very concerned" over running of British Virgin Islands - Raab

Britain is very concerned about governance in the British Virgin Islands, a British Overseas Territory, foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Monday, adding that there were concerns about its susceptibility to organised crime.The British Vi...

Disneyland Paris delays reopening to April 2 due to COVID-19

Disneyland Paris said on Monday it was postponing its reopening by almost two months, to April 1, due to the resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic.Due to the prevailing conditions in Europe, Disneyland Paris will not reopen on the 13th of Feb...

Canada OKs return of Boeing 737 Max aircraft

The Boeing 737 Max can return to Canadian airspace beginning Wednesday, officials said, concluding nearly two years of government review after the aircraft was involved in two deadly crashes that saw the planes grounded worldwide.Transport ...

Sports News Roundup: Knicks cruise in rout of Celtics; Davis Cup Finals to take place over 11 days and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Vanderbilts Fuller invited to attend Biden inaugurationVanderbilt Commodores Sarah Fuller, who in November became the first woman to play in a Power 5 conference American football game, s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021