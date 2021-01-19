Left Menu
Development News Edition

India will succeed only when it is an Atmanirbhar Bharat, says Jaishankar

India will succeed only when it is an Atmanirbhar Bharat, said External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar while delivering the 33rd Intelligence Bureau Centenary Endowment Lecture on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-01-2021 08:51 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 08:51 IST
India will succeed only when it is an Atmanirbhar Bharat, says Jaishankar
India will only succeed when it is an Atmanirbhar Bharat, says Jaishankar (Photo Credit: Twitter/ S Jaishankar). Image Credit: ANI

India will succeed only when it is an Atmanirbhar Bharat, said External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar while delivering the 33rd Intelligence Bureau Centenary Endowment Lecture on Monday. Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar wrote "Delivered the 33rd IB Centenary Endowment Lecture on Redefining Security. Four major global reasons to reimagine security, protect national interests and facilitate India's rise."

The minister pointed out the growing challenges of borderless politics and said, "Growing challenge of borderless politics, played for the benefit of few, in the name of many. Is shaping narratives and perceptions impacting security." "Important to be clear-eyed about the world we live in and confident about what we want. Must bear in mind we are an open society. Our values must always come out stronger," Jaishankar wrote in a tweet.

"Possibility of unrestricted political warfare involving more capabilities and their greater exercise. Also linkaging of autonomous sectors for political messaging," Jaishankar wrote in another tweet. Jaishankar further stated, "Securitizing of the routine through a web of technologies, activities and instruments, often without user-awareness," adding that "the factor in surveillance capitalism and enterprises with mega-interests and noted the expanded definition of national security to include social, economic, tech, digital, health and cultural dimensions."

"Swimming upstream is the karma of all rising powers. A rising India will only succeed when it is an Atmanirbhar Bharat," he wrote in a subsequent tweet. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tata Motors ties up with private lenders for commercial vehicles financing

Centrica CFO Ford steps down after 7 months in charge

Uzbekistan to buy 100,000 doses of Pfizer, BioNTech vaccine

Biden to pick FTC member Chopra to head consumer financial regulator

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Radioactive sources now in safe storage in Congo with support of IAEA

Two disused radioactive sources, previously employed in cancer treatment, are now in safe and secure storage in the Republic of the Congo, following successful transport and increased security at their temporary storage facility, with the s...

Guatemalan military clears U.S.-bound migrant caravan from road

Guatemalan security forces on Monday cleared a road of hundreds of people in a mostly Honduran migrant caravan that had camped out overnight when authorities barred it from advancing toward the United States. The Guatemalan government said ...

Research suggest simple, cheap test can help save lives from colorectal cancer

New research has demonstrated that a simple, cheap test can help identify who is at risk of developing colorectal cancer, aiding early diagnosis and potentially saving lives. Led by the University of Exeter, and supported by the Peninsula a...

ISL 7: We did enough to win the match, says Fowler after draw against Chennaiyin

After witnessing a goalless draw against Chennaiyin, SC East Bengal head coach Robbie Fowler said that his side did enough to win the match and also praised his players for their brilliant performance. During the Indian Super League ISL mat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021