Left Menu
Development News Edition

WHO chief warns against COVID-19 vaccine distribution, says 'world is on brink of catastrophic moral failure'

As several countries have rolled out coronavirus vaccines, World Health Organisation (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has questioned the fairness in the distribution of the vaccines and said that the world is on the "brink of a catastrophic moral failure".

ANI | Geneva | Updated: 19-01-2021 08:57 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 08:57 IST
WHO chief warns against COVID-19 vaccine distribution, says 'world is on brink of catastrophic moral failure'
WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. Image Credit: ANI

As several countries have rolled out coronavirus vaccines, World Health Organisation (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has questioned the fairness in the distribution of the vaccines and said that the world is on the "brink of a catastrophic moral failure". Speaking during the WHO's executive board virtual meeting, Tedros said, "I need to be blunt: the world is on the brink of a catastrophic moral failure--and the price of this failure will be paid with lives and livelihoods in the world's poorest countries."

Highlighting that "the promise of equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines is at serious risk", he said, "More than 39 million doses of vaccine have now been administered in at least 49 higher-income countries. Just 25 doses have been given in one lowest-income country. Not 25 million; not 25 thousand; just 25." This warning comes despite COVAX, a global initiative, being formed nine months ago to ensure fair and equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines for every country, Voice of America reported.

The WHO chief said that these actions will not help in stopping the spread of coronavirus but "will only prolong the pandemic". "Vaccine equity is not just a moral imperative, it is a strategic and economic imperative," he added.

According to the latest update by the Johns Hopkins University, globally, a total of 95,392,103 COVID-19 cases and 2,035,895 deaths have been reported so far. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tata Motors ties up with private lenders for commercial vehicles financing

Centrica CFO Ford steps down after 7 months in charge

Uzbekistan to buy 100,000 doses of Pfizer, BioNTech vaccine

Biden to pick FTC member Chopra to head consumer financial regulator

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Radioactive sources now in safe storage in Congo with support of IAEA

Two disused radioactive sources, previously employed in cancer treatment, are now in safe and secure storage in the Republic of the Congo, following successful transport and increased security at their temporary storage facility, with the s...

Guatemalan military clears U.S.-bound migrant caravan from road

Guatemalan security forces on Monday cleared a road of hundreds of people in a mostly Honduran migrant caravan that had camped out overnight when authorities barred it from advancing toward the United States. The Guatemalan government said ...

Research suggest simple, cheap test can help save lives from colorectal cancer

New research has demonstrated that a simple, cheap test can help identify who is at risk of developing colorectal cancer, aiding early diagnosis and potentially saving lives. Led by the University of Exeter, and supported by the Peninsula a...

ISL 7: We did enough to win the match, says Fowler after draw against Chennaiyin

After witnessing a goalless draw against Chennaiyin, SC East Bengal head coach Robbie Fowler said that his side did enough to win the match and also praised his players for their brilliant performance. During the Indian Super League ISL mat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021