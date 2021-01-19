6.4 magnitude earthquake hits Argentina's San Juan province

San Juan [Argentina], January 19 (ANI/Sputnik): A 6.4-magnitude earthquake has occurred in Argentina, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reports. The quake hit at 02:46 GMT on Tuesday, about 17 miles (27 kilometres) southwest of Pocito (located in Argentina's west-central San Juan Province), USGS said.

There were no immediate reports of damages. According to Argentinian media reports, the earthquake was felt in much of the country, including in several neighbourhoods of Buenos Aires. (ANI/Sputnik)

