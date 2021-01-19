Left Menu
Development News Edition

6.4 magnitude earthquake hits Argentina's San Juan province

A 6.4-magnitude earthquake has occurred in Argentina, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reports.

ANI | San Juan | Updated: 19-01-2021 09:23 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 09:23 IST
6.4 magnitude earthquake hits Argentina's San Juan province
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

San Juan [Argentina], January 19 (ANI/Sputnik): A 6.4-magnitude earthquake has occurred in Argentina, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reports. The quake hit at 02:46 GMT on Tuesday, about 17 miles (27 kilometres) southwest of Pocito (located in Argentina's west-central San Juan Province), USGS said.

There were no immediate reports of damages. According to Argentinian media reports, the earthquake was felt in much of the country, including in several neighbourhoods of Buenos Aires. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tata Motors ties up with private lenders for commercial vehicles financing

Centrica CFO Ford steps down after 7 months in charge

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Uzbekistan to buy 100,000 doses of Pfizer, BioNTech vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Turkey imposes advertising ban on Twitter, Periscope, Pinterest

Turkeys Information and Communication Technologies Authority has imposed advertising bans on Twitter, Periscope and Pinterest under a new social media law, according to decisions published in the countrys Official Gazette on Tuesday.The law...

‘Peaky Blinders’ ending after sixth season

Acclaimed BBC drama Peaky Blinders, created by Steven Knight and starring Cillian Murphy, will end after its sixth season. Peaky Blinders focused on Tommy Shelby Murphy and his notorious familys rise to prominence and power, against the bac...

Violent attempt at US Capitol to 'overturn' election shocking, incendiary: Independent UN experts

Describing the attack on the Capitol as a shocking and incendiary attempt to overturn results of a free and fair election, a group of independent UN rights experts has expressed hope that the US democracy will emerge stronger from this cris...

OnePlus releases January 2021 security patch for Nord N10 5G in EU, NA

OnePlus has started rolling out a new software update for the Nord N10 5G in Europe EU, and North America NA. The latest update is arriving as OxygenOS 10.5.9.In the EU, the new update is arriving with build number 10.5.9.BE89BA while the N...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021