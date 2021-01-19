Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 cases in Bangladesh rise to 529,031, death toll reaches 7,942

Bangladesh reported 702 new COVID-19 cases and 20 new deaths on Tuesday, taking the tally to 529,031 and death toll at 7,942, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

ANI | Dhaka | Updated: 19-01-2021 18:08 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 18:08 IST
COVID-19 cases in Bangladesh rise to 529,031, death toll reaches 7,942
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Dhaka [Bangladesh], January 19 (ANI/Xinhua): Bangladesh reported 702 new COVID-19 cases and 20 new deaths on Tuesday, taking the tally to 529,031 and death toll at 7,942, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said. The official data showed that 15,097 samples were tested in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh.

The total number of recovered patients in the country stood at 473,855 including 682 new recoveries on Tuesday, said the DGHS. According to the official data, the COVID-19 fatality rate in Bangladesh is now 1.50 percent and the current recovery rate is 89.57 percent.

Bangladesh recorded the highest daily new cases of 4,019 on July 2 and the highest number of deaths of 64 on June 30 last year. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tata Motors ties up with private lenders for commercial vehicles financing

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Centrica CFO Ford steps down after 7 months in charge

Uzbekistan to buy 100,000 doses of Pfizer, BioNTech vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus cases in Switzerland and Liechtenstein pass 500,000 mark

Coronavirus infections in Switzerland and Liechtenstein passed the 500,000 mark on Tuesday, data httpswww.covid19.admin.chenoverview from Swiss health authorities showed, as new infections rose by 2,260.The total number of confirmed cases i...

Soccer-Hege Riise to take temporary charge of England women - reports

Norwegian Hege Riise is to take over as interim coach of the England womens team after Phil Neville stood down to take over at Inter Miami men, Sky Sports said on Tuesday. Should Riise be confirmed as England coach, the move would bring one...

Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Lawyers for UKs Meghan seek to stop privacy case going to trialLawyers for Meghan, Britains Duchess of Sussex, asked a London judge on Tuesday to rule in her favour in a privacy case agai...

California sheriff's deputy, driver dead following shootout

A California sheriffs deputy has died and another deputy was injured following a chase and shootout that also left a suspect dead, authorities said.A sheriffs K-9 dog also died in the gunfire late Monday near Cal Expo, a Sacramento event ve...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021