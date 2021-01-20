Left Menu
Development News Edition

Will operationalise India's Major Defence Partner status: Biden's nominee for Defence Secretary

While reiterating the threat posed by China to the US, President-elect Joe Biden's nominee for Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin on Tuesday (local time) said during his Senate confirmation hearing that he will operationalise India's "Major Defence Partner" status and build upon the US-India existing strong defence cooperation.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 20-01-2021 11:19 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 11:19 IST
Will operationalise India's Major Defence Partner status: Biden's nominee for Defence Secretary
President-elect Joe Biden's nominee for Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin.. Image Credit: ANI

While reiterating the threat posed by China to the US, President-elect Joe Biden's nominee for Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin on Tuesday (local time) said during his Senate confirmation hearing that he will operationalise India's "Major Defence Partner" status and build upon the US-India existing strong defence cooperation. "If confirmed, my overarching objective for our defence relationship with India would be to continue elevating the partnership. I would further operationalise India's "Major Defence Partner" status and continue to build upon existing strong defence cooperation to ensure the U.S. and Indian militaries can collaborate to address shared interests," Austin said in a written statement to the US Senate.

He further said, "I would also seek to deepen and broaden our defence cooperation through the Quad security dialogue and other regional multilateral engagements." Speaking on the US force presence in the Middle East, he said, "I will review our force presence to ensure it is properly balanced to address the broad range of challenges in the Middle East - including from China and Russia - with global requirements and the health of the joint force."

While viewing both Russia and China as a threat to the US, he, however, emphasised that China is of top priority because of its "ascent and the scope and scale of its military modernisation". On the threat being posed by China, Austin said that Beijing has "made it clear that it expects the People's Liberation Army (PLA) to be a global military actor that is able to secure China's growing overseas interests and advance other PRC objectives abroad."

"I assess that the rapid development and operational focus of the People's Republic of China (PRC) constitutes a significant and long-term security threat to the United States and to our allies and partners. This threat is an outgrowth of nearly two decades of intense efforts by China to modernise and reform the PLA and other forces into an increasingly capable joint force able to conduct the full range of military operations across every warfighting domain," he said. He further said that the PLA is increasing its capabilities and concepts to conduct "information, cyber, space, and counter space operations".

"China has also made it clear that it expects the PLA to be a global military actor that is able to secure China's growing overseas interests and advance other PRC objectives abroad. These changes are coupled with the PRC's aggressive and at times coercive activities aimed at advancing its military influence through forging closer ties with foreign militaries, attaining overseas military bases, and expanding the PLA's presence worldwide," he said. Reiterating the importance of China and Russia in US' Defence strategies, he said, "The continued erosion of US military advantage vis-a-vis China and Russia, in key strategic areas, remains the most significant risk the Department must address. If left unchecked, this continued erosion could fundamentally challenge our ability to achieve US national security objectives - and limit DoD's ability to underpin the other U.S. instruments of power."

Speaking on the changes he will be making in the 2018 National Defence Strategy (NDS), the incoming Defence Secretary said that he will be taking a comprehensive strategic view amid the changes in the global security environment. He said, "There are notable changes occurring in the global security environment that warrant the deeper evaluation, and which should compel DoD to periodically reexamine and update the strategy and its path to implementation. For example, the pace of China's military modernisation, its increasingly aggressive actions in the INDO-PACIFIC and its ability to threaten the US Homeland are concerning and must be continually reexamined."

Besides China and Russia, the incoming Defence Secretary has viewed Iran and North Korea as countries that pose a threat to the US. "DoD, in concert with our interagency and international partners and allies, will play a crucial role in deterring Chinese and Russian aggression, while still contending with threats emanating from Iran and North Korea and countering terrorism," he highlighted.

He, however, added that he will also address risks to the US Homeland, including demands for defence support to civil authorities. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UN has not been effective in preventing pandemics: Rajasthan Governor

The Family Man Season 2 gets new teaser, Manoj Bajpayee in a severe action mode

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Vistara commences daily flight service to Sharjah

Full service carrier Vistara on Wednesday commenced its daily flight service to Sharjah in the UAE from Delhi under the air bubble agreement. Sharjah is Vistaras second destination in the UAE after Dubai where it operates four times weekly ...

Gorakhpur girl Divyangi Tripathi invited to witness Republic Day Parade from PM's box

Divyangi Tripathi who topped the CBSE class XII exams in Gorakhpur has been invited to witness the Republic Day Parade from the Prime Ministers Box in Delhi, along with other meritorious students from across the country. Divyangi had scored...

Britain's Burberry says COVID-19 closures drag Q3 sales down 9%

British luxury brand Burberry said underlying sales fell 9 in the three months ended December as the COVID-19 pandemic closed shops and meant fewer tourists visiting its European stores.Comparable store sales in Europe, the Middle East, Ind...

Amazon partners with Startup India, others to boost e-commerce exports from India

Amazon on Tuesday said it has partnered with Startup India, Sequoia Capital India and Fireside Ventures to launch an accelerator programme to help early-stage startups take their brands to global audiences.The Amazon Global Selling Propel A...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021