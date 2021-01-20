Left Menu
Brayden Harrington, befriended by Biden over stuttering, to be part of inaugural ceremony

Brayden Harrington, a 13-year-old boy from New Hampshire, who had become famous after bonding with US President-elect Joe Biden over their experience with stuttering last year, will be part of the inauguration ceremony on Wednesday.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 20-01-2021 12:34 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 12:34 IST
Brayden Harrington, who spoke during the 2020 Democratic National Convention, will be part of US President-elect Joe Biden's inaugural ceremony. (Photo credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

Brayden Harrington, a 13-year-old boy from New Hampshire, who had become famous after bonding with US President-elect Joe Biden over their experience with stuttering last year, will be part of the inauguration ceremony on Wednesday. According to a report by CNN, Harrington, whose video went viral over the summer after talking about his bond with Biden in a video at the Democratic National Convention, said Biden's inauguration will send a special message to kids -- including those grappling with stuttering.

He said, "It's a huge part of our life because there's a President being elected that has a speech issue." Harrington will be part of a segment introducing the President-elect's remarks during the 90-minute "Celebrating America" special airing on ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN and MSNBC, CNN has learned, CNN stated.

During the segment, he will be reading a famous line from former President John F. Kennedy's inaugural address, "Ask not what your country can do for you -- ask what you can do for your country." Speaking on Biden's journey to being the President of the US, Harrington said, "He's come a long way and I'm pretty happy for him. When I first met him, it was in February and he came this far...He basically has the whole country in his hands, and I know he'll be good at that."

According to CNN, during a campaign event in New Hampshire in February last year, Biden, who worked through a stutter as a child, had invited the young boy to meet with him backstage where he spoke with him about stuttering and techniques for how to deal with it. Speaking about the meeting with Biden, Harrington in a later video said, "He told me that we were members of the same club: We stutter. It was really amazing to hear that someone like me became vice president."

"I'm just a regular kid, and in a short amount of time, Joe Biden made me feel more confident about something that's bothered me my whole life...Joe Biden cared. Imagine what he could do for all of us," he added. Joseph R Biden will take the oath to become the 46th president of the United States on Wednesday. Biden, who is known around the world for his stint as the vice president during the Obama administration, will be the oldest person ever sworn in as president of the country. (ANI)

