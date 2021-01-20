Left Menu
Nigeria prepares to get first 100,000 Pfizer vaccine doses

Nigeria is getting ready to receive the first batch of 100,000 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 in the coming weeks, Faisal Shuaib, CEO of National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) said.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Lagos [Nigeria], January 20 (ANI/Sputnik): Nigeria is getting ready to receive the first batch of 100,000 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 in the coming weeks, Faisal Shuaib, CEO of National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) said. The country has reportedly acquired three ultra-cold freezers to store the Pfizer vaccine candidate doses upon their arrival in the country.

"Nigeria is getting ready to receive the first 100,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in the coming weeks. Today, I visited the National Strategic Cold Store alongside members of the media and discussed the preparations underway to ensure Nigeria is ready for the vaccine," Shuaib tweeted late Tuesday. When delivered, the doses will be distributed among the Nigerian states and regions. Apart from Pfizer candidate, the country is eligible for some other vaccines, including those from UK-Swedish AstraZeneca company and US Moderna firm, through the so-called COVAX initiative designed to provide equal access to vaccines for the world's poorest countries.

To date, Nigeria has confirmed 113,305 COVID-19 cases and 1,464 related fatalities. (ANI/Sputnik)

