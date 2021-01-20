Left Menu
Development News Edition

UN launches global program to counter terrorist threats against vulnerable targets

The United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism (UNOCT), in partnership with several other agencies, on Tuesday launched a global program on countering terrorist threats against vulnerable targets to help UN member states deal with this scourge.

ANI | New York | Updated: 20-01-2021 16:04 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 16:04 IST
UN launches global program to counter terrorist threats against vulnerable targets
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

New York [US], January 20 (ANI/Xinhua): The United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism (UNOCT), in partnership with several other agencies, on Tuesday launched a global program on countering terrorist threats against vulnerable targets to help UN member states deal with this scourge. Across the globe, terrorists have repeatedly and cowardly targeted public spaces to cause mass casualties to instill fear and generate chaos, said UN Undersecretary-General Vladimir Voronkov, who heads the UNOCT.

Terrorist killings in urban centers have increased sharply since 2011. Attacks against religious sites are becoming more lethal; he told a virtual ceremony for the launch of the program. "The horrible acts of terror are an attack against our values and way of life." The program, in partnership with the UN Alliance of Civilizations and the UN Interregional Crime and Justice Research Institute, and in consultation with the UN Counter-Terrorism Committee Executive Directorate, and Interpol, will provide specialized assistance to member states in developing collaborative approaches to prevent, counter, respond to, investigate and recover from terrorist attacks against vulnerable targets, Voronkov said.

The program will assist beneficiary member states in developing national action plans, frameworks and operating procedures to implement such collaborative approaches, and provide tailored operational training and monitoring services and mentoring services to increase member states' practical risk mitigation capacity. It will also collect and disseminate good practices, he said. "Our global program illustrates a fundamental objective of our counter-terrorism agenda: ensuring that our citizens can safely enjoy and exercise their fundamental freedoms and socio-economic rights in their daily life without fear," said Voronkov. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UN has not been effective in preventing pandemics: Rajasthan Governor

The Family Man Season 2 gets new teaser, Manoj Bajpayee in a severe action mode

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Auto dealers' body urges FM to introduce vehicle depreciation benefits for individuals in Budget

Ahead of the upcoming Union Budget, the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations FADA on Wednesday urged Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to introduce benefits of claiming depreciation on vehicles for income tax-paying individuals a...

Steve Smith's contract not renewed by Rajasthan Royals ahead of IPL-14

Rajasthan Royals have decided against renewing the contract of their high-profile captain Steve Smith ahead of the 14th Indian Premier League this year. Under Smiths captaincy, the inaugural edition champions RR finished last in the last IP...

Dhir & Dhir Associates Ropes in Sonal Verma to Lead the ESG Practice

Clients will Benefit from an ESG focused Global Advisory DeskNew Delhi, Delhi, India Business Wire IndiaDhir Dhir Associates, a full-service law firm founded in 1993, has serviced clients globally as a single-window legal and regulatory a...

PM Modi releases aid to 6 lakh beneficiaries in UP under PM Awas Yojana- Gramin

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi released financial assistance to over 6 lakh beneficiaries in UP under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Gramin through video conference. He interacted with the beneficiaries. Union Rural Development Minist...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021