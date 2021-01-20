Left Menu
Russia's chief rights official regrets absence of Russians in Trump's pardons list

Russian Ombudswoman Tatiana Moskalkova told Sputnik on Wednesday that the absence of Russian nationals among convicts pardoned by outdoing US President Donald Trump was regrettable and pointed to the prevalence of narrow political interests over human rights considerations.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 20-01-2021 17:42 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 17:42 IST
Russia's chief rights official regrets absence of Russians in Trump's pardons list
US President Donald Trump. Image Credit: ANI

Moscow [Russia], January 20 (ANI/Sputnik): Russian Ombudswoman Tatiana Moskalkova told Sputnik on Wednesday that the absence of Russian nationals among convicts pardoned by outdoing US President Donald Trump was regrettable and pointed to the prevalence of narrow political interests over human rights considerations. Earlier in the day, the White House released the final list of 73 detained persons granted clemency and another 70 persons granted commutations by Trump before his departure from office.

"It was with great regret that I learned today about the absence of Russian nationals on the amnesty list of US President Donald Trump," Moskalkova said. The official specifically distinguished the case of Russian pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko, who was extradited to the United States from Liberia and jailed on drug trafficking allegations. She said that the Russian authorities repeatedly asked their US counterparts to consider Yaroshenko's compassionate release on health grounds, but to no avail.

Moskalkova also expressed concerns over the general phenomenon of Russian nationals being arrested in Europe on unproven allegations and then extradited to the United States. "We continue to fight for their life and stand up for the rights of our compatriots. I strongly regret that the narrow political interests have again prevailed over the voice of reason and humanism," the ombudswoman said.

Granting clemency to convicts by outgoing presidents is a regular practice in the United States. Trump granted pardons to such individuals as the father of his son-in-law Jared Kushner, Charles, former adviser Steve Bannon, ex-campaign manager Paul Manafort and ex-US national security adviser Michael Flynn. Despite expectations, the outgoing president did not granted a priori clemency to himself or his direct family members, neither did he pardon WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

