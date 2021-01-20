Left Menu
Development News Edition

Julian Assange's mother disappointed Trump failed to pardon her son

Julian Assange's mother on Wednesday voiced her disappointment at US President Donald Trump not pardoning the WikiLeaks founder before leaving the White House but said she was not surprised.

ANI | London | Updated: 20-01-2021 21:35 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 21:35 IST
Julian Assange's mother disappointed Trump failed to pardon her son
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange. Image Credit: ANI

London [UK], January 20 (ANI/Sputnik): Julian Assange's mother on Wednesday voiced her disappointment at US President Donald Trump not pardoning the WikiLeaks founder before leaving the White House but said she was not surprised. "I'm not shocked... Just disappointed that my private prediction was right Courage is not always contagious Many thanks to everyone who supported #PardonAssange", Christine Assange wrote on Twitter after Trump pardoned 71 individuals and commuted the sentences of another 70 people on his last day in office.

Among those pardoned by the outgoing president were his former adviser Steve Bannon, former Detroit mayor Kwane Kilpatrick and rapper Lil Wayne. Assange is wanted by the US Justice Department on espionage and computer fraud charges after WikiLeaks published thousands of secret files and classified information that shed light on war crimes committed by US troops in Iraq and Afghanistan.

The whistleblower is awaiting in a UK maximum security prison for the outcome of an appeal filed by the US prosecutors at the UK Court of Appeals against a district judge's decision not to extradite him to the United States over fears that he could commit suicide. Assange faces up to 175 years in solitary confinement inside a top security US prison if convicted in the US. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UN has not been effective in preventing pandemics: Rajasthan Governor

The Family Man Season 2 gets new teaser, Manoj Bajpayee in a severe action mode

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Indian envoy calls on French President's top advisor, discusses multilateralism, post-COVID recovery, vaccine development

Indian Ambassador to France, Jawed Ashraf on Wednesday called on French Presidents Diplomatic Advisor Emmanuel Bonne and discussed issues related to multilateralism, post-COVID economic recovery and vaccine development. Taking to Twitter, t...

Centre stubborn over farm laws: Pilot

Former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot on Wednesday attacked the Centre over the farm laws, accusing it of being stubborn and not ready to listen to anyone.Our MPs are protesting over the laws for the past several weeks but the...

Tennis-Two new ATP 250 events added to 2021 calendar

The mens ATP Tour on Wednesday added two new ATP 250 events in Singapore and Spain to the 2021 calendar to increase playing opportunities that have been curtailed by the COVID-19 pandemic. An indoor hardcourt event in Singapore will be held...

Biden's presidency begins as Trump's ended - with sharp focus on immigration

Within hours of being sworn in as president on Wednesday, Joe Biden will announce an immigration bill that would open a path to citizenship for millions of immigrants in the United States unlawfully, a sharp contrast to the policies of outg...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021