Until we meet again: US envoy bids farewell to India
In his final tweet as the US Ambassador to India, Ken Juster bid farewell to India, as President-elect Joe Biden will become the 46th President of the United States.ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 20-01-2021 22:24 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 22:24 IST
In his final tweet as the US Ambassador to India, Ken Juster bid farewell to India, as President-elect Joe Biden will become the 46th President of the United States. Juster also informed about a new Twitter handle for more updates on the US-India relationship.
"This is my final tweet as the US Ambassador to India. My tweets from this account will now be archived. However, please continue to follow this account and @USAndIndiafor more on the US-India relationship. Farewell India, until we meet again!" he tweeted. This comes amid Biden's Inauguration Day today. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Joe Biden
- India
- Ken Juster
- United States
- Juster
ALSO READ
Alleged Indian-origin drug kingpin shot dead in South Africa; suspected killers beheaded
Indian-American sworn-in as Ohio senator
At nearly 60,000, India records highest number of babies born on New Year’s Day: UNICEF
US looks forward to work with India at UNSC: State Dept
Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G with Dimensity 1000+ SoC launching in India on Jan 18