Until we meet again: US envoy bids farewell to India

In his final tweet as the US Ambassador to India, Ken Juster bid farewell to India, as President-elect Joe Biden will become the 46th President of the United States. Juster also informed about a new Twitter handle for more updates on the US-India relationship.

"This is my final tweet as the US Ambassador to India. My tweets from this account will now be archived. However, please continue to follow this account and @USAndIndiafor more on the US-India relationship. Farewell India, until we meet again!" he tweeted. This comes amid Biden's Inauguration Day today. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)