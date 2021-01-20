Left Menu
'There is no time to waste': Joe Biden posts first tweet as US President

In his first tweet after taking an oath of the office to become the nation's 46th commander in chief, newly minted US President Joe Biden said that there is no time to waste when it comes to tackling the crises the country is facing.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 20-01-2021 23:54 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 23:54 IST
US President Joe Biden. Image Credit: ANI

In his first tweet after taking an oath of the office to become the nation's 46th commander in chief, newly minted US President Joe Biden said that there is no time to waste when it comes to tackling the crises the country is facing. "There is no time to waste when it comes to tackling the crises we face. That's why today, I am heading to the Oval Office to get right to work delivering bold action and immediate relief for American families," Biden tweeted from the @POTUS account. The account's bio reads: "46th President of the United States, husband to @FLOTUS, proud dad and pop".

Earlier today, Twitter officially turned over the institutional White House accounts to the Biden administration. President Biden will now have access to the @POTUS account and Vice President Harris will have @VP.

Biden took the oath of office on Wednesday. He was sworn in by Chief Supreme Court Justice John Roberts. President Biden offered a forewarning during his inaugural address, describing the nation as weathering a "winter of peril" amid a generational pandemic and other ailments.

"We will press forward with speed and urgency," he said. "We have much to do in this winter of peril and significant opportunities." He also talked about the importance of unifying the country, saying "my whole soul is in this."

"Today, on this January day, my whole soul is in this: Bringing America together, uniting our people, uniting our nation," he said. The President called on Americans to come together to overcome the extraordinary challenges that face the nation - an idea that he often mentioned on the campaign trail. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

