Muraleedharan meets UAE Minister of State, discusses strategic partnership
Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan met United Arab Emirates (UAE) Minister of State Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh on Wednesday, as part of his three-day official visit and discussed expanding the comprehensive strategic partnership between both countries.ANI | Abu Dhabi | Updated: 21-01-2021 08:14 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 08:14 IST
Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan met United Arab Emirates (UAE) Minister of State Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh on Wednesday, as part of his three-day official visit and discussed expanding the comprehensive strategic partnership between both countries. "Pleased to reconnect with HE Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh @MoFAICUAE. Had fruitful & forward looking discussion on expanding comprehensive strategic partnership incl in trade, investment, connectivity, IT, space & welfare of Indian community." Muraleedharan wrote in a tweet.
"Also had fruitful discussions on the way forward in the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA), under UAE's continuing Chairmanship," Muraleedharan wrote in a subsequent tweet. According to an official release on Tuesday, Muraleedharan is on a visit to UAE from January 19-21. During the visit, he will be meeting with UAE dignitaries and a broad cross-section of the Indian community in the Middle East nation.
India and UAE have maintained close coordination in the spirit of their comprehensive strategic partnership during the COVID-19 pandemic, said the release. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had also paid a visit to UAE in November last year. (ANI)
