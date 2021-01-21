Left Menu
Development News Edition

Former Bhutan Prime Minister thanks India for gifting COVID-19 vaccine

Former Bhutan Prime Minister and People's Democratic Party President Tshering Tobgay on Wednesday expressed "profound gratitude" to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for gifting COVID-19 vaccines to the country.

ANI | Thimphu | Updated: 21-01-2021 08:17 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 08:17 IST
Former Bhutan Prime Minister thanks India for gifting COVID-19 vaccine
First consignment of COVID-19 vaccine from India arrives in Paro valley, Bhutan (Photo Credit: Twitter/ Tshering Tobgay). Image Credit: ANI

Former Bhutan Prime Minister and People's Democratic Party President Tshering Tobgay on Wednesday expressed "profound gratitude" to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for gifting COVID-19 vaccines to the country. "My profound gratitude to PM @narendramodi and people of India for gifting COVID-19 vaccines despite their own pressing needs. This comes at a critical time in our fight against the COVID pandemic, and bears testimony to the strong friendship between our two countries and peoples," Tshering Tobgay wrote in a tweet.

Earlier, an Indian Air Force aircraft delivered the first consignment of 150,000 doses of Covishield vaccines to Bhutan, making it the first country to receive the gift from India, which was received by Prime Minister Dr Lotay Tshering. According to an official statement, the contribution of 150,000 vaccines prepares Bhutan to protect the people and heal from the destruction of the pandemic. India has also extended timely and generous support through the supply of medicines, medical equipment, and personal protective equipment since March last year.

Meanwhile, the Indian government has assured to cover the two doses requirement of Bhutan's target population of slightly over 533,500 and has committed to deliver the remaining consignments soon, the statement said. India so far has provided essential medicines and medical supplies including paracetamol, hydroxychloroquine, PPEs, N95 masks, X-ray machines, and test kits worth over Rs 2.8 cores to Bhutan. It also entered into an "Air Travel Arrangement" or "Transport Bubble" agreement with Bhutan, according to the sources. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

Trump pardons former Google engineer Anthony Levandowski

UK stocks edge higher as miners, Burberry shine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Antidepressants ineffectual for back pain and osteoarthritis

A study published by the British Medical Journal BMJ provides evidence that stimulant medications are generally inadequate for back and osteoarthritis pain, in spite of being broadly utilized for these conditions. The findings, based on mod...

Vaccines become latest frontline in China's campaign to win hearts of Taiwanese

Beijing is touting a state programme that gives Taiwanese in China priority for COVID-19 vaccines, prompting concern within Taiwans government which sees it as the latest Chinese tool to win over the islands population.China, which claims T...

Large number of beneficiaries avail benefits of recently launched SEHAT scheme in J-K's Anantnag

Underprivileged patients in South Kashmirs Anantnag district say they are benefiting from the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana AB-PMJAY SEHAT, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month, to provide free treatment up...

QUOTES-How world leaders are reacting to Joe Biden's inauguration

Here is how world leaders are reacting to U.S. President Joe Bidens inauguration on Wednesday, replacing Donald Trump.NEW ZEALAND PRIME MINISTER JACINDA ARDERN, IN A STATEMENT We have a common investment in the international rules-based ord...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021