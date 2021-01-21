Left Menu
VP Harris swears in 3 new senators, Ossoff youngest Democrat to serve Senate since Biden in 1973

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 21-01-2021 08:23 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 08:23 IST
US Vice President Kamala Harris. Image Credit: ANI

US Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday swore-in three senators -- Georgia's Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, as well as her replacement in California, Alex Padilla. The swearing-in of the three new senators was groundbreaking as Warnock and Ossoff have become the first Black and first Jewish senators, respectively, representing Georgia, while Padilla is California's first Latino senator, CNN reported.

Ossoff, 33, is also the youngest senator in the chamber, and the youngest Democrat to serve in the Senate since US President Joe Biden, who was sworn into the chamber at the age of 30 in 1973. The arrival of Warnock, Ossoff and Padilla in the Senate splits the partisan makeup in the chamber equally between 50 Democrats and 50 Republicans. Democratic Senator Chuck Schumer is now the first New Yorker and first Jewish lawmaker to become Senate majority leader.

Harris will wield power as the Senate's crucial tie-breaking vote, helping the Biden administration confirm its appointments and giving Democrats the gavels of committees in charge of holding oversight hearings and crafting far-reaching legislation. Earlier in the day, Harris entered the Eisenhower Executive Office Building for the first time as vice president after walking a parade route to the White House grounds with her family.

Harris made history today, becoming the first female, first Black and first South Asian US vice president. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

