India dispatches Covishield vaccines to Bangladesh, Nepal

India on Thursday dispatched its gift of Covishield vaccines to Bangladesh and Nepal.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2021 11:01 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 11:01 IST
India on Thursday dispatched 2 million doses of Covishield vaccine to Bangladesh. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

India on Thursday dispatched its gift of Covishield vaccines to Bangladesh and Nepal. Anurag Srivastava, Spokesperson Ministry of External Affairs, said in a tweet, "Next stop Bangladesh! Consignment of Indian made Covid vaccines takes off for Bangladesh!"

A total of 2 million doses of the Covishield vaccine, by Serum Institute of India, has been dispatched from Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport to Dhaka in Bangladesh. Meanwhile, India has also dispatched one million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to Nepal.

"Consignment of Made in India Covid vaccines takes off for Nepal!" said Srivastava in an earlier tweet. On Wednesday, a consignment of India-made coronavirus vaccines was dispatched to Maldives and Bhutan.

India's Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday had announced vaccine rollout for Bhutan, Maldives, Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar and Seychelles from Wednesday, which is in line with its Neighbourhood First Policy. India had earlier supplied hydroxychloroquine, Remdesivir and paracetamol tablets, as well as diagnostic kits, ventilators, masks, gloves and other medical supplies to many countries during the COVID19 pandemic. (ANI)

