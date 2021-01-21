Left Menu
Mongolian PM proposes govt resignation after two ministers quit

Mongolian Prime Minister Ukhnaa Khurelsukh has proposed the resignation of his entire government after two ministers announced their withdrawal, local media reported on Thursday.

ANI | Ulan Bator | Updated: 21-01-2021 13:17 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 13:17 IST
Mongolian Prime Minister Ukhnaa Khurelsukh (Photo Credit - Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

Ulan Bator [Mongolia], January 21 (ANI/Xinhua): Mongolian Prime Minister Ukhnaa Khurelsukh has proposed the resignation of his entire government after two ministers announced their withdrawal, local media reported on Thursday. His decision is expected to be discussed at a meeting of the parliamentary faction of the ruling Mongolian People's Party. After that, the issue will be discussed at a session of the parliament.

Mongolian Deputy Prime Minister and head of the State Emergency Commission Yangu Sodbaatar and Health Minister Togtmol Munkhsaikhan on Wednesday evening announced their resignations amid social pressure and public protests. The resignation came after a woman had tested positive for COVID-19 and was transferred from a maternity hospital to a quarantine facility for COVID-19 patients together with her newborn baby on Tuesday night.

Mass public protests were triggered in Ulan Bator as the woman wore slippers and no outerwear in freezing weather during the transfer. (ANI/Xinhua)

