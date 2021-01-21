South Africa: To reduce travel restrictions AU member states to adopt digital COVID-10 certificates

To eliminate travel restrictions in Africa occasioned due to COVID-19 the African Union member states would be using the digital COVID-19 certificates from this month (January), according to a report by The East African.

The new digital application from PanaBios and Econet Wireless was reportedly certified by the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) and AU. The application would share important information by providing the travel protocols under COVID-19 guidelines and would also end repeated testing across the continent.

Updating the travels on current travel restrictions, entry requirements and the obligations the application would enable the entire stretch of one's journey across Africa.

In an effort to reduce the non-trade barriers since the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) works closely with AU, the action implies in the wake of the implementation of African free trade.

As reported African Union member states have notified all members about the new applications already. They have been informed about the uncomplicated health-related immigration processes for port officials and travelers ensuring that the continent continues the drive to control the spread of COVID-19.

Powered by the Trusted Travel Portal, the application would be updated with current entry requirements, travel restrictions, vaccination compliance with a database of authorized laboratories.