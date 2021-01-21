8 people killed, 15 injured in Baghdad suicide bomb attack
At least eight people were killed and 15 injured in a suicide bomb attack on Thursday in Iraq's capital city Baghdad.
Quoting a local media outlet, Sputnik reported that the incident took place in Baghdad's central zone of Bab Al Sharqi.
No one has yet claimed responsibility for the attack. (ANI)
