Bangladesh COVID-19 cases rise to 530,271, death toll reaches 7,966

Bangladesh reported 584 new COVID-19 cases and 16 new deaths on Thursday, making the tally at 530,271 and death toll at 7,966, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

ANI | Dhaka | Updated: 21-01-2021 20:16 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 20:16 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Dhaka [Bangladesh], January 21 (ANI/Xinhua): Bangladesh reported 584 new COVID-19 cases and 16 new deaths on Thursday, making the tally at 530,271 and death toll at 7,966, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said. The official data showed that 14,761 samples were tested in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh.

The total number of recovered patients in the country stood at 475,074 including 602 new recoveries on Thursday, said the DGHS. According to the official data, the COVID-19 fatality rate in Bangladesh is now 1.50 per cent and the current recovery rate is 89.59 per cent.

Bangladesh recorded the highest daily new cases of 4,019 on July 2 and the highest number of deaths of 64 on June 30 last year. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

