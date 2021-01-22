Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump's Diet Coke button seems to have left Oval Office when he did

It appears that US President Joe Biden has removed the 'Diet Coke' button installed on the presidential desk by his predecessor Donald Trump, who was devoted to the soda drink.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 22-01-2021 13:29 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 13:29 IST
Trump's Diet Coke button seems to have left Oval Office when he did
US President Joe Biden's Resolute Desk does not have the 'Diet Coke Button' (Photo source: Tom Newton Dunn on Twirtter). Image Credit: ANI

It appears that US President Joe Biden has removed the 'Diet Coke' button installed on the presidential desk by his predecessor Donald Trump, who was devoted to the soda drink. The device installed at the Resolute Desk wasn't visible in photos of Biden captured Thursday at the White House.

Biden's Oval Office features framed photos of the family behind the Resolute Desk, beside a bust of Cesar Chavez, a Latin American workers rights activist, according to NZ Herald. "President Biden has removed the Diet Coke button. When @ShippersUnbound (Tim Shipman) and I interviewed Donald Trump in 2019, we became fascinated by what the little red button did. Eventually, Trump pressed it, and a butler swiftly brought in a Diet Coke on a silver platter. It's gone now," tweeted journalist Tom Newton Dunn.

The Hill reported that Trump, a soda devotee, reportedly had the button put in place on the Resolute Desk in order to "keep the carbonated beverages flowing". When pressed, a staffer would be summoned to provide the drink to the thirsty commander in chief. Trump would regularly consume 12 cans of Diet Coke a day, as per media reports.Ex-White House aide Chris Sims wrote in his 2019 book "Team of Vipers" that Trump would also use the red button as a way of pranking visitors by suggesting it could trigger nuclear capabilities, cited by The Hill.

"Out of nowhere, he'd suddenly press the button," Sims wrote of the former president. He added, "Not sure what to do, guests would look at one another with raised eyebrows. Moments later, a steward would enter the room carrying a glass filled with Diet Coke on a silver platter, and Trump would burst out laughing."

Even though Biden may have gotten rid of the soft drink buzzer, he, according to reports, also has 'a similar taste in beverages'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 137: Eren wants to destroy humanity, more focus on Annie, Armin

Better Call Saul Season 6: Creator reveals how team is working tirelessly on final season

Virgin River Season 3 to start with unanswered questions, did Brady shoot Jack?

LNG company moves international court against Pakistan State Oil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

PM interacts with Covid vax beneficiaries

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday interacted with those involved in the Covid vaccination drive in Varanasi, his Lok Sabha constituency.Talking through video conference with beneficiaries and those administrating the shots, the prime m...

Hungary buys Russia's Sputnik V vaccine, first in EU -minister

Hungary has signed a deal to buy Russias Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, the first EU country to do so, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told a briefing during talks in Moscow on Friday.In the video posted on his Facebook page, he said the vacc...

European stocks head lower ahead of business activity data

European stocks fell on Friday, hit by tighter travel restrictions in the euro zone and weak UK retail sales numbers, while investors awaited the latest batch of business activity data to gauge the pace of recovery from the coronavirus cris...

Fire at Nashik civic body headquarters; no casualty

A fire broke out in the NashikMunicipal Corporation NMC headquarters in North Maharashtraon Friday, but no casualty was reported, an official said.The blaze erupted at around 11.50 am in the cabin ofof the NMC group leader at Rajiv Gandhi B...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021