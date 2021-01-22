Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK must take tough stance on Pakistan's persecution of minorities, says scribe

As incidents of persecution of religious minorities in Pakistan -- particularly abduction and forced conversions of minor girls to Islam -- continue to rise at an alarming rate, London must 'take a stand' and hold Islamabad accountable for the crimes against minorities, said a London-based scribe.

ANI | London | Updated: 22-01-2021 16:24 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 16:10 IST
UK must take tough stance on Pakistan's persecution of minorities, says scribe
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

As incidents of persecution of religious minorities in Pakistan -- particularly abduction and forced conversions of minor girls to Islam -- continue to rise at an alarming rate, London must 'take a stand' and hold Islamabad accountable for the crimes against minorities, said a London-based scribe. Melanie McDonagh in an article in The Spectator on Wednesday said that it cannot be right to support the Imran Khan-led government "which has presided over the revolting treatment of Christians, Hindus and other religious minorities."

She cited a report by Movement for Solidarity and Peace (MSP)-- a non-partisan organization for human rights in Pakistan -- which stated that Christian girls -- usually between the ages of 12 and 25 -- are abducted, converted to Islam, and married to the abductor or third party. "The victim's family usually files a First Information Report (FIR) for abduction or rape with the local police station. The abductor, on behalf of the victim girl, files a counter FIR, accusing the Christian family of harassing the willfully converted and married girl, and for conspiring to convert the girl back to Christianity," the report stated further.

"And that's without even taking the blasphemy laws into consideration, which are a means by which Pakistani authorities hold every member of a religious minority in a state of fear," McDonagh wrote in her article for The Spectator. "It falls to others to hold Pakistan to account for its treatment of religious minorities. So far one looks in vain for much sign that HM (Her Majesty's -- another name for the UK government) government is doing anything of the sort, though the job of the UK High Commissioner, Dr Christian Turner, can't be easy," McDonagh added.

She pointed out that in 2020, the then Department for International Aid planned to spend 302 million British pounds in Pakistan, much of it on education and argued that "all this worthy, well-intentioned work on the basis that whatever good the funding" by the UK government does be scrapped. "It cannot be right to support a government which has presided over the revolting treatment of Christians, Hindus and other religious minorities, and whose blasphemy laws disgrace a civilised polity," she said.

McDonagh added, "And it is arguable that HMG's chances of exerting influence over Pakistan in respect of its minorities are rather greater than over the second-largest economy on earth (China)." Pakistan has been repeatedly slammed by the international community for not taking stringent measures to protect its minority communities, despite the country's Prime Minister Imran Khan vowing to protect them on numerous occasions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 137: Eren wants to destroy humanity, more focus on Annie, Armin

Better Call Saul Season 6: Creator reveals how team is working tirelessly on final season

Virgin River Season 3 to start with unanswered questions, did Brady shoot Jack?

TheMathCompany is All Set to Become a Flexi-Work Workplace

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Govt's 11th round of talks with protesting farmers ends.

Govts 11th round of talks with protesting farmers ends....

Anirban Lahiri off to a fine start with 68 at American Express golf championship

Anirban Lahiri got off to a fine start with a four-under 68 and was lying tied-15th in the first round of The American Express golf tournament on Thursday. The Indian golfer opened with a bogey but steadied himself to pick five birdies and ...

Unlike other parties, we have 'neta', 'niyat' to take BJP forward: Nadda to workers

BJP president J P Nadda here on Friday said his party has a leader and the intention to take it forward unlike other political outfits, which he accused of being dynastic. He said parivarvaad dynastic politics can be found in all political ...

INTERVIEW-Olympics-World Athletics chief Coe confident Olympics will go ahead

World Athletics President Sebastian Coe said there is an absolute, cast iron determination to deliver the Tokyo Olympics and the arrival of COVID-19 vaccines and ability of athletes to train mean the situation is much better than when the G...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021