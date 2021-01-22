Left Menu
Development News Edition

India aims to strengthen global partnership with US under Biden's administration

India will work with the United States to further enhance the bilateral ties to consolidate the vibrant and multi-faceted relations and collaborate on global challenges of common interest, said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday after Joe Biden was sworn as the 46th President of the US.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2021 18:36 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 18:36 IST
India aims to strengthen global partnership with US under Biden's administration
MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava speaking at a press conference on Friday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

India will work with the United States to further enhance the bilateral ties to consolidate the vibrant and multi-faceted relations and collaborate on global challenges of common interest, said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday after Joe Biden was sworn as the 46th President of the US. "On January 20th after President Joe Biden assumed charge, PM Modi had sent him best wishes via Twitter. And as the new administration takes shape, we will continue to remain engaged at all levels and further consolidate the vibrant and multi-faceted bilateral relations and work together on global challenges of common interest," said MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava in a press briefing on the question of US-India ties in the Biden era.

"As regard for the priorities, it would be to further strengthen our global strategic partnership," Srivastava added. Prime Minister Modi on Wednesday had congratulated Biden for being sworn in as the new US President and had said the two countries are united and resilient in addressing common challenges and advancing global peace and security.

"My warmest congratulations to @JoeBiden on his assumption of office as President of the United States of America. I look forward to working with him to strengthen India-US strategic partnership," he said. "My best wishes for a successful term in leading USA as we stand united and resilient in addressing common challenges and advancing global peace and security," PM Modi had said.

The Prime Minister had also stated the India-US partnership is based on shared values and he will work with Biden to take it to greater heights. Anurag Srivastava today recalled how Prime Minister Modi held a telephone conversation with Biden on November 17 where they affirmed their interest in working together to strengthen the India-US comprehensive global strategic partnership.

"Both Biden and Prime Minister affirmed their interest in working together to strengthen the India-US comprehensive global strategic partnership. They had also exchanged views on shared priorities and global challenges and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region," MEA spokesperson said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 137: Eren wants to destroy humanity, more focus on Annie, Armin

Better Call Saul Season 6: Creator reveals how team is working tirelessly on final season

Virgin River Season 3 to start with unanswered questions, did Brady shoot Jack?

Why Mindhunter Season 3 ‘may take place in five years’

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Court seeks ED reply on Tahir Hussain's plea alleging “media trial” in money laundering case

A Delhi court Friday sought Enforcement Directorates ED on a plea by suspended AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain alleging trial by media against him in a money laundering case related to north- east Delhi riots.The plea also sought roll-back of ...

Group urges climate adaptation funding in pandemic recovery

An organization that promotes efforts to adapt the environment to cope with the effects of climate change is calling on governments and financers around the globe to include funding for adaptation projects in their COVID-19 recovery spendin...

Stalled: The Gold Rush

New Delhi India, January 22 ANIMediawire We Indians love gold. We like wearing it, we like keeping it, we like gifting it. If estimates are to be believed, Gold reserves held by households and religious temples in India is anywhere between ...

110 new COVID cases in U'khand

The coronavirus cases rose to 95,464 in Uttarakhand on Friday with 110 more people testing positive for the infection, while three more deaths took the toll to 1,629, the Health Department said.There are 1,795 active cases, while 90,730 peo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021